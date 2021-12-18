Chase across two counties ends after state trooper shoots driver

There is no information on the man's condition at this time.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A chase across two counties ended Saturday after a state trooper shot a driver who was allegedly running people off the roads.

According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd, officers responded to a call regarding a reckless driver who was running motorists off the roads.

Dodd said authorities tried to stop the man driving the vehicle as he was traveling south on Georgia Highway 1, but the man continued fleeing to Haralson County.

That's when Georgia State Troopers got involved in the chase. A trooper pivoted the car and fired shots toward the driver, according to Dodd.

The man was hit in the shooting. Emergency responders airlifted him to Grady Hospital. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Authorities have not indicated whether or not the man had a weapon. Dodd said it is unclear why the trooper fired shots.

