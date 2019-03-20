LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and three men are in jail after deputies say they led them on a chase that ended a county away from where it started on Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident began as a traffic stop - or at least an attempt - in Lumpkin County for defective equipment. But as a deputy there turned on his lights, the 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was signaling refused to pull over.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, the deputy also noticed "movements that are similar with someone hiding items under the seat."

The pursuit continued into Hall County but ended in the 5800 block of Cool Springs Road when the driver lost control and crashed through a wooden fence.

The four continued their apparent escape attempt on foot but were caught with a little help. Hall County deputies apprehended two of the suspects. The other two were caught by the Lumpkin County deputy and his K9 unit.

Samantha Woody, Brandon Darrell Flanagan, Herman Mitchell Dover and John Thomas Rodgers II were arrested and taken to jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug-related objects. Woody will also face traffic charges for the chase.

Other charges are also pending in the conclusion of the investigation.

