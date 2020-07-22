Suspect wanted in 3 states in custody after allegedly leading trooper on a chase

GSP said the driver provided the trooper a license and as the trooper returned to his patrol vehicle, the driver took off.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A chase involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper ended Tuesday night with a suspect - wanted in three states, including in Georgia - in custody.

A representative for GSP said the it all started after a driver allegedly ran from a traffic stop that was for a tag violation and following too closely.

GSP said just after 6:20 p.m., a trooper conducted the stop on a 2014 Porsche Cayenne on Tara Boulevard near Southern Regional Hospital. GSP said the driver provided the trooper a license, and as the trooper returned to his patrol vehicle, the driver took off, which initiated the pursuit.

Authorities said they were able to stop the driver with a PIT maneuver on Tara Boulevard, just south of the Clayton County Jail complex.

The suspect was taken into custody and authorities said they found a weapon and a small amount of marijuana the car.

Authorities added that suspect is wanted in California, New York, and in Douglas County, Georgia.

Neither the driver's name nor what they were wanted for in the three states has not been released, yet.