Suspect in custody after morning chase with Marietta Police

Marietta Police said there were no visible injuries to anyone involved..

MARIETTA, Ga. — A driver has been arrested after leading police in Marietta on a chase Tuesday morning.

Officers said they were notified right before 8 a.m. of a stolen vehicle in the southeast area of the city.

However, when they attempted to stop that vehicle, it took off at high speed. Police said they were not going to pursue at first, but the driver was driving erratically and tried to strike a parked officer in a patrol car.

At that point, police Marietta Police said a pursuit continued until the stolen vehicle wrecked into a parked civilian vehicle. The driver then surrendered, according to police.