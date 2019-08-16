SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A search and police pursuit ended Friday afternoon with three bank robbery suspects in custody.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said multiple agencies worked together to make the arrests.

About an hour ago, the Spalding authorities said law enforcement officers responded to a Regions Bank for an armed robbery. The three suspects were seen leaving the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

The suspects were spotted on I-75 North and authorities pursued the vehicle.

Two of the men were caught with the assistance of a Clayton County K-9 unit. Authorities continued to search and eventually caught the last suspect.

11Alive is still working to find out more details about the chase, but Henry County Police said it ended in McDonough. Although their officers were not involved in the pursuit, they helped search for the suspects.

Spalding County deputies thanked Griffin Police, Henry County authorities, McDonough and Clayton County officers for their assistance.

11Alive will update this story when more details become available.

MORE NEWS:

Nearly 200 dogs and cats rescued from Tennessee home; 33 dogs coming to Atlanta

Mom says 5-year-old is terrified to ride bus after being dropped off in wrong neighborhood

Clayton Co. student went to hospital after softball game for being 'overly hot'