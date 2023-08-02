No injuries after officer fires shot at man who allegedly pointed gun at authorities during chase: DeKalb Police

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers were patrolling in the area due to recent burglaries and car break-ins.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer fired a shot at a man who they said pointed a gun at authorities during a chase Wednesday. The police officer did not strike the man they were pursuing and he was not hurt, the police department said.

It all started in the area of Redan Road and Rampart Place. The DeKalb County Police Department said officers were patrolling in the area due to recent burglaries and car break-ins. Officers said they saw a car, along with the people inside it, who appeared to match the descriptions of the suspects they were looking for.

That's when officers attempted to stop the car. The two suspects got out of the car and started running, the police department said.

During the chase, DeKalb Police said a man pointed a gun at the officers, who were pursuing them.

"One officer discharged his weapon in self-defense but did not strike the suspect," the police department said.

Authorities said they took the man into custody. Police determined the car they were in was stolen out of DeKalb County -- officers also found a stolen handgun.

Both suspects were arrested and are being held at the DeKalb County Jail. No one was hurt in the incident, the police department said.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where several patrol cars were spotted in the neighborhood.

