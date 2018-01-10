ROSWELL, Ga. - A Chattahoochee High School teacher has been arrested and charged with child molestation, statutory rape, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

The Cobb County Police Department contacted Roswell Police last week after an investigation revealed the alleged crimes happened within Roswell city limits.

Authorities said Preston Paris, 32, also a coach at the high school, had inappropriate contact with the juvenile victim. They noted the victim was not a student at Chattahoochee High School where Paris worked.

No other information has been released about the investigation.

Any additional victims are asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100.

