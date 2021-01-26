Hiawassee Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after domestic shooting at rehab center

The victim, who was the only person hurt in the incident, was taken to another hospital for treatment, according to police.

HIAWASSEE, Ga. — Police in a north Georgia community are looking for a person who they said was involved in a domestic-related shooting that happened at the Chatuge Regional Hospital Rehabilitation and Wellness Clinic Tuesday.

The Hiawassee Police Department posted on its Facebook page that they are investigating the shooting, that happened at the facility on River Street.

They said the suspect left in a black 2003 Ford Ranger. The vehicle was later found in Hayesville, however, police said the suspect is still not in custody.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.