Changing lock settings on vehicle could keep you safe from carjacking | Here's how

ATLANTA — With violent crime on the rise, there is one word that is on many Atlanta residents' minds; safety.

However, when it comes to staying safe when entering or exiting your vehicle, many cars feature a safety setting that could potentially spell trouble.

"As I'm pulling myself and he's getting in, we're both getting into the seat at the same time," a victim in an attempted robbery in an Atlanta parking lot said.

The woman was sitting in the driver's seat when the suspect allegedly let himself into the car on the passenger side and threatened to kill her. She said the suspect was able to get in because of a factory setting on her vehicle that allowed all of her doors to unlock at the same time. Luckily, this is something you can check for.

First, check your owners manual to see if, and how, you can change these settings. If you don't have your owner's manual, you can likely find the instructions online.

From there, you can change the settings so your vehicle will unlock just your driver's side door, thus keeping someone from sneaking into your car through the passenger side.