CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say the insight of a concerned mother played a central role in bringing a now-convicted child molester to justice.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney's Office, the incidents began in 2016 when the victim was only nine and continued into 2017. Nathaniel Merritt Carter was in his 30s - and authorities said he convinced the child to keep a horrible secret and enticed another child, too.

"That secret was nothing more than a cover for his sick behavior,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Holly Varner, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “His perverted actions stole the innocence of a girl and her friend.”

However, prosecutors said that even as the child was pushed by Carter to keep his actions quiet, something didn't sit right with her mom. And that's when his plan began to unravel.

"The child's mother reacted as soon as her daughter disclosed something that set off red flags," District Attorney Shannon Wallace said.

After investigating the allegations against Carter, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office took him into custody on Feb. 28, 2017.

Three years later, he's been found guilty of child molestation and will spend 15 years in prison and another 15 years on probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender and he can't make contact with anyone under 18; he also can't contact the victim or her family.

"We hope that this sentence brings closure for these young victims and their families," Wallace said.

