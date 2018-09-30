A deputy, a runaway driver and a passenger are all lucky to be alive Saturday night after a high-speed chase ended in a wreck in Cherokee County.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Communications Director Jay Baker, the chase began around 9 p.m. on I-575 when a deputy noticed a Mustang going well over 100 mph. Baker said the deputy attempted to stop the car but the driver refused.

The escaping suspect eventually exited east onto Cumming Highway attempting to get away from his pursuer. But the attempt to escape ultimately came to an end when he lost control just east of Brook Park Lane and wrecked.

Despite the speed of the chase, the driver and passenger weren't injured. However, the deputy ended up colliding with an embankment next to the Mustang. He received minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Details on the suspect haven't been released but Baker said the Mustang had been reported missing out of Gainesville, Georgia.

