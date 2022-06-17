Several arrests made for reckless driving and laying drag in Cherokee County

Deputies said they were able to find the suspects through videos from residents.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Several people were arrested in Cherokee County after an intersection was shut down because of reckless driving and laying drag, according to their sheriff's office.

The office said they found the people by investigating videos from residents of the April 22 incident at the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and Barnes Road.

"We would like to thank the citizens who submitted information and videos that helped make these arrests possible," Captain Jay Baker, Director of Communications for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, said.

Deputies said they charged six people who they believe were driving in the intersection:

A 21-year-old from Cumming

Blocking an intersection

No seatbelt

Reckless stunt driving

Reckless driving

Laying drags

Concealing tag

A 19-year-old from Canton,

Reckless stunt driving

Reckless driving

Laying drags

Concealing tag

A 22-year-old from Norcross,

Reckless stunt driving

Reckless driving

Laying drags

Concealing tag

A 20-year-old from Duluth,

Reckless stunt driving

Reckless driving

Laying drags

A 20-year-old from Alpharetta,

Reckless stunt driving

Reckless driving

Laying drags

Concealing tag

A 20-year-old from Peachtree Corners,