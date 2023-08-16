Cherokee County sonographer arrested, accused of sexual assault

He was eventually released on bail.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A male sonographer turned himself in Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County after being charged with sexual assault by a hospital employee with a patient.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they had been investigating the incident since it was first reported back on July 31.

They said a female patient described getting an echo sonogram at Wellstar Cardiac Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway in Woodstock. She alleges the sonographer, Bhavin Patel, sexually assaulted her.

Detectives said they discovered evidence to support the victim's claims.

Patel was eventually released on bond.

Later on Wednesday, Wellstar released the following statement in regard to incident:

“Our patients’ safety and security are extremely important to us. This person was never employed by Wellstar. He was an independent contractor who was relieved of further service commitments to Wellstar. We are in contact with the patient and supporting her in this time, and we are fully cooperating with the responding authorities.”



“Every person should feel safe and comfortable when they receive care. Patients can have a family member or friend accompany them during this type of exam.”