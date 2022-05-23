Deputies in Cherokee search for man they say killed ex-wife, shot grandmother while holding baby

ATLANTA — Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a suspect in a double shooting that killed his ex-wife and injured her mother.
Christopher Thomas, 30, of Acworth, fled the scene, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
On Sunday night, deputies responded to a domestic violence call with reports of shots fired. The incident occurred on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton.
Once on the scene, deputies found two people inside the home shot; 30-year-old Victoria Thomas, who was dead, and 60-year-old Myrna Garcia, who was severely injured.
Deputies said Garcia was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is currently in critical condition. They also said the woman was holding her 4-month-old grandchild at the time she was shot. The baby was not injured, however, was transported to the hospital.
Meanwhile, deputies said a 10-year-old, whose relation to the victims was not specified, was also in the home at the time of the shooting. They said that child was also not injured.
Deputies added that Thomas had already fled the scene when they arrived. He is described as possibly driving a black Kia sedan.