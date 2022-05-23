Deputies in Cherokee search for man they say killed ex-wife, shot grandmother while holding baby

Deputies in Cherokee County are looking for Christopher Thomas.

ATLANTA — Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a suspect in a double shooting that killed his ex-wife and injured her mother.

Christopher Thomas, 30, of Acworth, fled the scene, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday night, deputies responded to a domestic violence call with reports of shots fired. The incident occurred on Autumn Brook Drive in Canton.

Once on the scene, deputies found two people inside the home shot; 30-year-old Victoria Thomas, who was dead, and 60-year-old Myrna Garcia, who was severely injured.

Deputies said Garcia was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and is currently in critical condition. They also said the woman was holding her 4-month-old grandchild at the time she was shot. The baby was not injured, however, was transported to the hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies said a 10-year-old, whose relation to the victims was not specified, was also in the home at the time of the shooting. They said that child was also not injured.