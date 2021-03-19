Cherokee sheriff not leaving 'any option off the table' in spa shooting investigation

The sheriff went further, stating that, as of right now, there’s no 'physical' evidence pointing toward a hate crime. But he's asking witnesses to step forward.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff says his office is looking at all options as the investigation into the spa shootings that ultimately left eight people dead continues.

During a vigil at the Cherokee County Spa, Sheriff Frank Reynolds clarified statements around whether one of the shooter’s motivations was race.

“We’re not leaving any option off the table,” said Reynold who followed up with, “If the evidence shows there’s a hate crime involved, we’re going to move in that direction.”

The sheriff went further, stating that, as of right now, there’s no “physical” evidence to point in the direction of a hate crime. He also asked witnesses who could give any further statements about the suspect, to reach out to his office.

Reynolds said he hasn’t heard any more details from the suspect in relation to a motive.

At the vigil, community members laid flowers, candles, and other symbols of grief, as neighbors came to terms with the violence that rocked their community.

“It’s, it’s, it’s, all the cliché of oh my God, it wouldn’t happen here and now we are part of that story, that it has happened here,” said organizer Brittany Bengert. “Let us show these families, our neighbors, that we are here for them, that we hold them in our hearts and remember the beautiful souls lost.”

Across the metro, a second vigil took place around the corner from where the Atlanta victims were murdered.

“It feels numbing, exhausting, scary, hopeless, and it’s really hard sometimes to hold onto that hope,” said attendee Ting.

The smaller crowd held signs, calling for an end to Asian violence and anti-Asian rhetoric, all while processing their own feelings about the violent killings.

“We must fight for a new system that protects Asian women, that protects Black women,” said Natalie Villasana. “I know we’re here grieving, we’re stressed out and the way ahead might not be clear, but one thing is clear. Anti-Asian violence must be stopped.”

Among some of the cheers, were calls for a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to be fired for remarks made in the hours after the shootings.

“We demand that Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, be immediately removed,” said Villasana.

Longtime public information officer Jay Baker was criticized for his descriptions of the shooting suspect as having a "really bad day."

Social media and other outlets criticized Baker for describing the shooting suspect as "pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope" and saying that Tuesday "was a really bad day for him and this is what he did."

In addition, many criticized Baker for posts made last year on Facebook that appear to be from his page, promoting a T-shirt with racist language about China and the coronavirus.

While Reynolds didn’t address the posts or comments at the vigil, he said Baker was removed from his duty as a public information officer on this case. His future with the department was not discussed.

Reynolds added they will continue patrols around the area where the Cherokee County spa is located, as it is a densely populated and fast-growing area.

The sheriff added he has not spoken with anyone in the Biden-Harris administration, as the two prepare to travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian-American leaders on Friday.

“I just want to let the community know, to let the world know, we’re better than this,” Reynolds told the crowd.