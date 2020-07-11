One detained after deadly shooting on Cheshire Bridge Road

The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — A deadly shooting in a busy part of northeast Atlanta has led to one person being detained, police said on Saturday.

Atlanta Police said officers were called to the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 2:25 p.m. to reports of a person shot. They arrived to find a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound. They said he later died from his injury on the scene.

Since that shooting, police said that another male - whose age and name have not been provided - has been detained in connection with the shooting as the investigation continues. Police haven't said outright if the person in custody was the shooter or what charges he may be facing.