Woman killed in drive-by shooting at gas station in Lakewood Heights, APD says

It happened in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A woman in her 60s is dead and another man is recovering from injuries following a drive-by shooting at an Atlanta gas station late Tuesday night.

It happened at the Chevron on Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta around 10:30 p.m., police said. This gas station is notoriously known for crime and was even given the nickname "Shoot 'em up Chevron" following multiple incidents.

APD homicide commander Ralph Woofolk said they are looking for a dark-colored SUV who allegedly drove up to the gas station and started shooting.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died. A man was grazed by a bullet and drove himself to the hospital.

Family members on scene identified her as 63-year-old Lashunder Edge.

In 2018, this gas station was raided by officers and shut down. Police said they found drugs on the people working there and hidden in the chips and the coffee machine.

In March of last year, a 50-year-old woman told police she was parking her car when she heard gunshots and was struck.