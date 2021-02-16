Atlanta Police release surveillance video from December homicide hoping to ID suspect

The victim was identified by police as 43-year-old Denard Bell.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police hope newly released surveillance video will bring in new leads to identify the suspect in a homicide at a gas station last year.

Officers were called to a Chevron at 2050 Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta in regards to a person shot on Dec. 6. They said at the time that they believe an altercation may have led to the shooting.

The victim was identified by police as 43-year-old Denard Bell.

Police are trying to find the man seen on security video and hope someone who has any information will contact Crime Stoppers or 911.