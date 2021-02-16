Atlanta Police release surveillance video from December homicide hoping to ID suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police hope newly released surveillance video will bring in new leads to identify the suspect in a homicide at a gas station last year.
Officers were called to a Chevron at 2050 Sylvan Road in southwest Atlanta in regards to a person shot on Dec. 6. They said at the time that they believe an altercation may have led to the shooting.
The victim was identified by police as 43-year-old Denard Bell.
Police are trying to find the man seen on security video and hope someone who has any information will contact Crime Stoppers or 911.
If you know the suspect in the video, contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.