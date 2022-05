It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Chevron off Redan Road near Stone Mountain.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning at a gas station in DeKalb County, police say.

When police arrived, they located the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, they said.