Multiple shots fired outside downtown Atlanta nightclub, police say

ATLANTA — Around 15 shots were fired outside an Atlanta nightclub early Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened at Chic Restaurant and Lounge off Trinity Avenue in southwest Atlanta around 4:35 a.m.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said, and there were no reports of injuries. There was at least one vehicle hit.

Police on scene said they have no indication that the shots fired stemmed from anything related to the establishment. No suspects are in custody.

According to social media, the club advertises "after dark" parties that start at 2 a.m. seven days a week.