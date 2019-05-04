HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — In a Friday afternoon news conference, Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman released new details about events at a Stockbridge neighborhood that left three dead and two officers shot.

Three people were found dead in house after the standoff, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Sandra White, who was 39 and also 36 weeks pregnant, and her 16-year-old son Arkeyvion White.

The gunmen who died from a self inflicted gunshot wound was identified as 47-year-old Anthony Bailey.

What happened?

Amerman officers were called to a home after a woman was reportedly seen "bleeding heavily" in a garage.

When the officers arrived arrived, they saw a woman, later identified as Sandra White, lying on the garage floor. After no one responded, Officer Taylor Webb knocked on the door to enter the home and was shot immediately, once in the chest and once in the hip.

The gunman continued to fire at Webb, who retreated to the garage. At one point the officer was lying near the "believed-to-be" deceased body of Sandra White as he and another officer attempted to escape the gunfire.

Other officers went in to rescue Webb from the garage, according to Amerman.

Officer Keegan Merritt was shot in the hand as he attempted to set up the perimeter around the house.

Amerman said the gunman fired "hundreds of rounds" at officers outside the home.

The negotiation

Amerman said they had no reason to believe that 16-year-old Arkeyvion White was dead, which is what led to the extended negotiation. When the negotiations failed, police ordered gas to be deployed in an effort to get Bailey outside of the home.

Authorities had to wait a few hours for the chemicals to clear the house. When they entered the house, they discovered the bodies.

Officer update

Webb and Merritt are recovering at Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Amerman.

Amerman asked the public to pray for both the victim's family and the Henry Co. officers who were shot.

Amerman said Bailey wasn't legally allowed to have a gun due to his criminal past. He said the it remains active investigation and that authorities are are still on the scene.

