Child injured in accidental shooting in Sandy Springs

The incident happened on Thursday.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A child was injured on Thursday in an accidental shooting in Sandy Springs.

There weren't many details available. Police initially said the child was in stable condition, but have not yet updated that status. The child's age was also not known.

Police did say there were charges pending in the incident, though they did not provide additional information about who was being charged or what relation they might have to the child.