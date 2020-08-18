3-year-old injured when she accidentally fires gun and is hit by glass, witnesses tell Atlanta police

Police said the child did not suffer an actual gunshot wound.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured when she fired a gun went at an apartment complex on Cushman Circle in southwest Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.

They did say that the child did not suffer an actual gunshot wound, but sustained a "graze on her stomach from glass debris from the result of the gunshot."

"Units advised per witness accounts, the child did discharge the weapon," officer Anthony W. Grant said.

They said the investigation leading to the circumstances continues.