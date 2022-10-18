11-year-old girl shot, killed during domestic dispute in Barrow County, sheriff's office says

Deputies said a man shot a woman, young girl, and himself during the dispute.

ATLANTA — Two people are dead, and one injured after a domestic dispute in Barrow County, the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, deputies said they were sent to a home on Celestial Run in Winder in regard to a possible domestic disturbance. A caller told them she was on the phone with one of the residents when she heard gunshots.

Once on the scene, deputies made contact with 34-year-old Rachel Hollifield, who said that 59-year-old Leonard Ahearn shot her and then shot himself. She also told them there was an 11-year-old girl, Angelique Ahearn, inside the home as well.

Once they cleared the house, deputies found Ahearn alive but suffering gunshot wounds, and the girl who had been shot, killed.

Hollifield meanwhile suffered a gunshot wound to her hands.

After further investigation, deputies determined that Ahearn and Hollified had been in an argument when he grabbed a gun and shot the young girl. Ahearn then found Hollifield, shot her, and shot himself.

Both adults were taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where Ahearn later died of his injures, according to the sheriff's office.

They add that Hollifield is still being treated and the investigation is still ongoing.