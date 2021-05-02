Racketeering follow-up leads to child pornography arrest for ex-county commissioner

A former Hart County commissioner, 65-year-old R.C. Oglesby was previously arrested in 2019 over racketeering. Evidence from that incident led to the new charges.

HARTWELL, Ga. — A county commissioner in Georgia who had previously faced charges tied to racketeering and shoplifting now stands accused of even more disturbing crimes stemming from that investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 65-year-old R.C. Oglesby, who had previously served as a commissioner in Hart County, was arrested on Feb. 3 for one count of violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999.

The arrest, while new, actually stems from a previous arrest dating back to 2019 in which Oglesby was arrested and charged with 10 counts of shoplifting and two counts of racketeering.

It was during this investigation that electronic devices were seized as evidence. A follow-up investigation found child pornography on one of them.

GBI agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Region 11 Athens Field Office were involved in the investigation. The Hartwell Police Department was also present for the arrest where Oglesby was taken into custody without incident.