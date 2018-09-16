An undercover investigation into child sex crimes and human trafficking in the Valley resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects, the Mesa Police Department said.

According to Mesa police, during the six-day operation officers and detectives placed ads on websites "commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts."

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Each of the 24 suspects, according to Mesa police, either solicited or brokered deals for various illegal sex acts.

The two dozen suspects are facing a wide-range of different charges from luring and sex trafficking, to sex abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, money laundering and furnishing to a minor.

The suspects ranged in age from 21 to 80 years old, police said.

MUGSHOTS: 24 suspects arrested in East Valley child sex sting

MUGSHOTS: 24 suspects arrested in East Valley child sex sting
01 / 24
Amadeo Villanueva
02 / 24
Bobby Sharp
03 / 24
Aaron Scott
04 / 24
Andrew Prim
05 / 24
Brandon Oakley
06 / 24
Brian Bush
07 / 24
Cedric Dallas
08 / 24
Bryon Wood
09 / 24
Derek Reese
10 / 24
Frank Labarbera
11 / 24
Desmond Spearman
12 / 24
Fernando Romero
13 / 24
Jordan Dunn
14 / 24
Jorge Gastelum-Angulo
15 / 24
Larry Jacobs
16 / 24
Kenneth Palmer
17 / 24
Paul Simerda
18 / 24
Troy Wayne
19 / 24
Skyler Wright
20 / 24
Melquiades Villalobos
21 / 24
Mark Bayuk
22 / 24
Murrey Sells
23 / 24
Nathan Osborne
24 / 24
Tony Fahrbach

Operation Degrossting, which ran for six days between Aug. 21 and Aug. 31, was conducted in partnership with the Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler Police Departments as well as the Attorney General’s Office

© 2018 KPNX