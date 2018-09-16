An undercover investigation into child sex crimes and human trafficking in the Valley resulted in the arrest of 24 suspects, the Mesa Police Department said.

According to Mesa police, during the six-day operation officers and detectives placed ads on websites "commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts."

Each of the 24 suspects, according to Mesa police, either solicited or brokered deals for various illegal sex acts.

The two dozen suspects are facing a wide-range of different charges from luring and sex trafficking, to sex abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, money laundering and furnishing to a minor.

The suspects ranged in age from 21 to 80 years old, police said.

Operation Degrossting, which ran for six days between Aug. 21 and Aug. 31, was conducted in partnership with the Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler Police Departments as well as the Attorney General’s Office

