11-year-old shot, injured in DeKalb County drive-by

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old child was shot and injured overnight in a DeKalb County drive-by, police say.
Officers with DeKalb County Police told 11Alive this all unfolded on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain just after 11 p.m.
Thankfully, they said the child is expected to survive.
For now, there is no information on a possible suspect.
