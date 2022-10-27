Child shot in hand near Edgewood apartment complex, police say

The father was detained in the incident.

ATLANTA — A child is receiving medical attention after being shot in the hand Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Department aggravated assault investigators are working to determine what led up to the injury after officers were called to a home along Hardee Street NE. Officers said they were called to the Edgewood neighborhood around 2:30 p.m., not far from Fred A. Toomer Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they said they found the conscious and breathing. It was taken to the hospital and the father was detained in the incident.

Police said they are still investigating the case and have not said if charges will be filed.