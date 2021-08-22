Sunni Bell was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl dead Sunday evening in Tampa.

Around 9:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to E. Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street. Police say a person shot at a car while it was traveling along E. Hillsborough and a bullet struck the child inside.

The child, later identified as Sunni Bell, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died, police report.

At this time, police do not believe the shooting was random.

During a news conference Monday, police said a woman was driving when another car that was following her drove up and began firing shots into her car. The woman crashed into a pole and saw that her child had been struck by the gunshots.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored car following behind the silver sedan the woman was driving, authorities say.

Investigators are working to find out if the deadly shooting was a case of mistaken identity or if there is something more, Assistant Chief Ruben Delgado said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke during Monday's news conference, calling for the public to "stop the violence."

Witnesses told 10 Tampa Bay they heard gunfire in the area.