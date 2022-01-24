'This hurts' | Atlanta mayor speaks after 6-month-old shot, killed near Atlanta's Anderson Park

Atlanta's mayor Andre Dickens and APD Police Chief Rodney Bryant gave an update about what happened on the scene.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a 6-month-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon near Atlanta's Anderson Park.

APD said officers responded to 202 Anderson Ave. NW. – an area with a Food Mart convenience store and a small auto shop on Anderson Avenue in Atlanta's Dixie Hills neighborhood shortly before 3 p.m.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and APD Police Chief Rodney Bryant gave an update about what happened on the scene.

"I am here because I want the family of this innocent 6-month-old child to know that we care," Dickens said.

Dickens added that this is the third child shot under 6 years old in Atlanta this year.

"The children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns," Dickens said.

So far this year, Dickens said there have been a dozen murders in Atlanta, where nearly all involved guns.

"I'm demanding that it stops," he said. "We're going to put an end to it. This hurts, this is a 6-month-old child that we lost... We're going to solve this case and we're going to bring justice."

APD Chief Bryant said the 6-month-old was taken to Grady Hospital, where the baby died.

"This was two people involved in gun violence and the child was an innocent victim," Bryant said. "We can no longer allow our criminals to continue to carry guns, we're going to work very aggressively."

Keona Jones, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard a series of gunshots when the shooting happened.

"Immediately my heart, it just began to break," she said.