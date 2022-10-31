2 men arrested, facing charges after 5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said.

APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.

When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound. She was alert, conscious and breathing, and was taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition, according to APD.

APD said two 31-year-old men are facing charges in connection to the incident. Both men were taken into custody at the scene and are being charged with aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The second man faces additional charges including first degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

