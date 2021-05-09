Police looking for driver who struck 3-year-old in parking lot, left the scene

Investigators said the suspect vehicle, believed to be a four-door sedan, left after hitting the child.

ATLANTA — A child is recovering at a local hospital after Atlanta Police say she was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

Officer Tasheena Brown said that the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 3221 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - the address of a Quick Mart convenience store.

Officers arrived to find a 3-year-old girl bleeding from a head injury. She was taken to Children's Egleston Hospital for treatment and was described as "alert, conscious and breathing" despite the injury.

Police, however, said the vehicle involved in the parking lot accident apparently left the scene before officers arrived. At this point, they're only describing the suspect vehicle as a four-door sedan as their investigation continues.