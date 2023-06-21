Child, two adults shot in DeKalb County, police say

Dispatchers called officers around 12:12 a.m. regarding a shooting around block 200 of Meadowood Ridge.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child and two adults are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department said it is still gathering details about the incident. Dispatchers called officers around 12:12 a.m. regarding a shooting around block 200 of Meadowood Ridge.

Officers said they found no one there when they arrived, but soon after, two adults and a 5-year-old child were brought to the Hillandale Hospital.

The police department said their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening. Detectives from the department are actively seeking further information.