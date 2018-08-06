DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Police are charging a mom and her boyfriend in connection with her son's death.

DeKalb County Police Public Information Officer Shiera Campbell says Ceddricka Davis and Kevin Stewart are facing charges. They were staying at the Stone Mountain Inn on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

On June 6, Davis and her boyfriend took her son to the hospital. Davis alleged she was away from the room and when she came back, her boyfriend was performing CPR.

Authorities said the child suffered severe internal injuries, as well as head trauma. He died Friday afternoon.

The boyfriend was charged with aggravated battery and first- degree cruelty to children. The mother is facing a second-degree cruelty to children charge.

Campbell said Stewart's charges could be upgraded.

