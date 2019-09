CLEVELAND — Police have a new mystery on their hands after children found a body inside a plastic bag while playing in Cleveland on Sunday evening.

Police say the body was found on E. 88th Street at Bessemer Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The children who found the body notified an adult relative.

The victim’s identity is unknown and the cause of death is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

We will update this story once police release more information.