Mom charged with 13-month-old daughter's stabbing death due in court today

Chloe Driver is charged with murder in the case. Her first appearance is set for Wednesday morning.

CANTON, Ga. — A mother charged with the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter in Canton is due to make her first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Chloe Alexis Driver faces murder and child cruelty charges in the case, in which she was also found stabbed and "fighting for her life" on Dec. 8.

Police have not yet offered details into how Driver herself became a suspect. On Dec. 8, police responded to a home along the 200 block of Mountain Vista Boulevard in reference to the daughter and woman stabbed. The daughter, identified as Hannah Nicole Driver, was deceased and the mother, identified as Chloe Alexis Driver, was also severely injured they told 11Alive at the time.

On Tuesday, detectives secured a felony murder warrant for the mother's arrest. She was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital, they said. She is being held a the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.