Warrants: Man accused of shooting Atlanta officer is an aspiring rapper, member of violent gang

Christian Eppinger, 22, is accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times on Monday.

ATLANTA — The man accused of shooting an Atlanta Police officer six times is allegedly a known member of the Young Slime Life gang and an aspiring rapper who performs under the name "Big Bhris," warrants revealed.

Christian Eppinger, 22, faces attempted murder and street gang activity charges in relation to the shooting on Monday, which the warrants state occurred when an officer attempted to arrest him on an armed robbery warrant.

The officer, David Rodgers, was seriously injured with four bullets hitting him in the shoulder, one in the knee and one in the side of his head.

Eppinger appeared in court on Tuesday and was denied bond both on the charges related to the officer's shooting and on the original armed robbery charges. A judge ruled that he was likely to re-offend and was a probable flight risk.

According to the warrants, Eppinger had been originally wanted for allegedly robbing someone who'd been filming a rap video at the park behind Cleveland Avenue Library in October. In that incident, Eppinger and another man allegedly stole someone's Rolex watch, iPhone, Gucci wallet and diamond earrings, then later posted about it on social media.

The warrants allege Eppinger is a longstanding member of Young Slime Life, which is said to operate out of strongholds along Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta.

According to APD, Young Slim Life generally is known for "ruthless pedestrian and home invasion style robberies" as well as "drive-by shootings resulting in death and serious injury." Members are also "known to sell and possess illegal narcotics ranging from marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and liquid promethazine/codeine cough syrup."

Atlanta Police gang units believe the group is involved in an ongoing gang war with two other gangs in the Summerhill neighborhood, which has led to an increase in brutality.

The warrants also said Eppinger is himself an aspiring rapper under the performing name "Big Bhris." They pointed to a "Big Bhris" YouTube account that has three music videos posted, with titles such as "Homicide" and "Murder on My Mind."

"Numerous videos featuring 'Big Bhris' have been posted on YouTube of which Mr. Eppinger and other documented YSL gang members wearing YSL clothing can be observed displaying firearms and throwing up YSL gang hand signs pledging their allegiance to the gang and taunting rival gang members," the warrant states.

It adds that YSL members "affectionately call themselves 'Slime' because of their willingness to victimize associates and friends just as quickly as they would a stranger."