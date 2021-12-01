Search underway in west Georgia for man tied to Friday shooting

Authorities warn Christian Taylor Davis is believed to be armed with an AR-15 and may be in an early-to-mid-90s white Jeep with a soft black top.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies in west Georgia are warning the public as they search for a potentially armed man tied to a Friday shooting.

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said that 26-year-old Christian Taylor Davis is known to frequent the Draketown and Corinth communities. They are also searching for a white early-to-mid-90s Jeep with a soft black top.

That message to the public has since been shared by police in Villa Rica, Carrollton and Bremen.

If spotted, the sheriff's office and others are warning the public not to approach as he is believed to be armed - possibly with an AR-15.

Authorities have not realized additional information in relation to the shooting or the condition of any victims related to it.