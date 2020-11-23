Teen shot dead at party in Carroll County, 2 others at large, sheriff says

Two suspects remain at large from the Sunday morning murder, the sheriff's office said.

BOWDON, Ga. — A 19-year-old was shot dead at a house party in Bowdon over the weekend, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. They are still looking for two suspects involved.

Early Sunday morning, they responded to a home along the 300 block of Angela Drive at the request of the Bowdon Police Department regarding the shooting.

They said shots were fired between a group of individuals, ultimately leading to the death of Christopher Parker, they said.

Witnesses provided information on the suspect vehicle with three Black men inside. That led another deputy to the Honda Accord traveling north on Highway 61 toward Villa Rica.

As the deputy attempted to make the traffic stop, two of the suspects got away, according to the sheriff's office. The driver, however, was arrested. A perimeter was set up and a K-9 search was conducted, however, the two men were not captured.

The driver was identified as Odarian Bailey, 20, of Carrollton. He is charged with murder, malice murder and aggravated assault, the sheriff's office said. A gun was also discovered in the car.

The two other suspects have been identified as 18-year-olds Cameron Allen and Jadarakis "JD" Caldwell. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.