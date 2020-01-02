ATLANTA — An FBI special agent is free months after being accused of rape and aggravated sexual battery.

On Friday, the Fulton County district attorney's office announced that they will not move forward with the indictment of Agent Christopher T. Paul.

Paul was accused of having a non-consensual sexual encounter in Atlanta late last February while visiting from out of town. A few days later, he was arrested in New Orleans while attempting to board a flight. Paul was extradited to the Fulton County Jail. He was initially denied but eventually granted bond.

This is one of the first cases that the Fulton County Public Integrity Unit has investigated along with the district attorney. An inaugural ceremony was held for the group on Jan. 8. According to its website, the Public Integrity Unit ensures that anyone who commits a crime in Fulton County, regardless of position or standing, is held accountable.

The group investigated the case against Paul and all charges were dismissed.

MORE HEADLINES

UGA football field vandalized by Emory students before big game, police say

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

A teacher is out of a job over what she wrote on the board