GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville woman is accused of threatening the lives of middle school students over alleged bullying of her daughter.

Gainesville Police arrested Cirea Dizera Oliver, 29, after she reportedly posted a video on Facebook making threats against students and staff. Officers were notified by school officials, police said, and they began an investigating.

According to a police report, one of the officers watched the live stream of Oliver reportedly threatening to "take the life of everyone at Gainesville Middle School and put a bullet in their heads," after her daughter reportedly was bullied.

Gainesville Police Department

In a statement, police recognized the community for stepping up to report the video.

"This is one of those situations where our community saw something, and they said something," they said. "Officers were notified by school officials and immediately took action to ensure the safety of our children."

Police met Oliver at the school around the same time she reportedly made the threat to show up there; she was arrested there and now faces a charge of making terroristic threats. Police added Oliver had an active warrant out of Cobb County for aggravated assault with a weapon.

