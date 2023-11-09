City of Decatur crossing guard struck in hit-and-run, police say

Officers are seeking information in the crash.

DECATUR, Ga. — Decatur Police are searching for a driver who struck a crossing guard Monday morning.

Officers said it happened just before 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of South Candler Street and East College Avenue. The busy intersection is not far from Decatur High School near Agnes Scott College.

The crossing guard entered the intersection during a safe moment to walk a student across South Candler Street. A red sedan was turning right onto South Candler Street from East College Avenue. The driver didn't stop and struck the guard, police said.

Though the guard was not badly hurt, they were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The driver of the red sedan didn't stay at the scene, according to officers.