ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released new video of a second suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting near the Atlanta University Center.

Earlier this week, police said they believe there was a shootout between two people at the block party. They consider both of them suspects.

They say the first suspect is seen sitting on the bench wearing a hat. It appears the two make eye contact multiple times as the second suspect looks back at the man in the hat.

The chaotic scene unfolded Aug. 20 around 10:30 p.m., right in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library at the Atlanta University Center. Police said the shots were fired into a crowd of about 200 people.

The new video shows the new suspect wearing a long sleeve black shirt with a thick white stripe down the arm. He is a black male with average-length black hair. He is seen walking with two other people.

Students Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Georgia, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston, Massachusetts, Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, New York, and Kia Thomas, 19, were hurt.

Ennis and Thomas attend Clark Atlanta University. The other victims are students at Spelman College. Thomas, who plays volleyball at Clark, said she wants to move forward.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). People with information leading to arrest and indictment are eligible for a reward.

