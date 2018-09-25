ATLANTA – A college student is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the back while inside her car.

Atlanta Police were called to the intersection of Lawton Street and Lucile Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a person shot. Atlanta Police night commander Reginald Moorman said when officers arrived they found people rendering aid to the teenage victim.

Brock, Savannah

Police said an 18-year-old Clark Atlanta University student crashed her Acura sedan after being shot in the back near the Atlanta University Center.

"We do have one bullet hole in her vehicle, so it appears the bullet went through the vehicle and struck our victim," Moorman said.

Moorman said the teen was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to speak with witnesses to determine what happened. If you heard or saw anything, police ask that you contact them.

