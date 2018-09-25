ATLANTA – A college student is recovering in the hospital after being shot while driving her car.

Atlanta Police were called to the intersection of Lawton Street and Lucile Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a person shot. Atlanta Police night commander Reginald Moorman said when officers arrived they found people rendering aid to the teenage victim.

Police said the 19-year-old Clark Atlanta University student crashed her Acura sedan after being shot near the Atlanta University Center.

Brock, Savannah

The victim told police she was driving to pick up her boyfriend when a woman shot her. After that, she lost control and ran off the road.

Moorman said the teen was taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they have received information that the victim may have been involved in a dispute earlier in the day, however, investigators are working to confirm and determine whether the dispute was related to the shooting.

