CLARKSTON, Ga. - DeKalb Police said a man was killed after an argument at an apartment complex on Old Hampton Drive.

They said the victim was dropping off someone he knew at the complex early Monday morning.

According to DeKalb Police Lt. Anthony Willis, the incident began as a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect.

Willis said the investigation remains ongoing. He said that if anyone has any additional information regarding the shooting, they are asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Homicide Unit.

© 2018 WXIA