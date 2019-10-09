CLARKSTON, Ga. — The small town of Clarkston is dealing with two murders just three days apart, both involving teenagers.

It is known as the most diverse square mile in the United States, a distinction that helps the town of Clarkston stand out in a busy metro area.

In the early 1900s, Clarkston was known as “Goatsville” because residents there owned up to twenty goats. It is now a town of 13,000 people from 40 nationalities speaking 60 languages.

But, the crime over the past week is something most residents likely do not want to be associated with.

On Friday, Sept. 6, police said an 18-year-old was shot at least three times and died on the way to the hospital. This incident took place at an apartment complex off Summerwood Drive. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested.

Police have not released the motive in this case.

Just over a half-mile away, thee days later, a similar scene unfolded.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, a 19-year-old was shot and left to die, police said. The victim was just 17-years-old. He was taken into custody on the grounds of Tucker High School.

Police said the two were "known associates," however a motive in the shooting is unknown. Police told 11Alive on Tuesday that they do not believe these shootings are related.

These were the third and fourth homicides of the year, respectively.

In June, a man was killed at an apartment at the 1500 Oak Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Police said it may have been a drug-related dispute.

In January, a fatal shooting took place off Brocket Road around 4 a.m. Police said shots were fired into the car through the victims windshield. Detectives believe the incident started at Prescott Ridge Apartments, which is a few blocks from where the shooting took place.

