Person in 'critical condition' after being shot in Clarkston apartment, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A person is in "critical condition" after they were shot in the head inside of their Clarkson apartment Thursday night.

Clarkston Police responded to the Silver Oaks Apartments at the 1200 block of Brockett Road at 11:40 p.m. Officers found a person inside the apartment shot in the head.

Investigators said it appears the gunshot came from outside of the apartment and they found shell casings nearby at an apartment building next door.

The victim is currently in critical condition, Clarkston Police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities said they will continue to release information as they learn more.