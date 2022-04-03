Clarkston convenience store argument led to customer shooting clerk dead, police say

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A 32-year-old convenience store clerk was shot to death Friday night in Clarkston, police said, and a 60-year-old man is now under arrest and charged with murder in the killing.

According to the Clarkston Police Department, it happened around 10 p.m. at the Stop and Save Food Mart on North Indian Creek.

Police said it appeared to be a "random act of violence" that occurred after the clerk and customer got into an argument.

The 60-year-old fled the scene, police said, and got into a wreck - leading to DeKalb County Police matching his description from Clarkston officers and arresting him.