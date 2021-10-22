Fight between 2 students at DeKalb high school leads to stabbing: District

The district said in a statement that two Clarkston High School students got into a fight on campus, which led to the stabbing.

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County School District Police are investigating after a student was hurt in a stabbing Friday, officials said.

The district said in a statement that two Clarkston High School students got into a fight on campus, which led to the stabbing.

The student who was hurt ran off campus to a nearby apartment complex; he was being treated by EMS when officers located him. The student was taken to the hospital as well.

The district added that the other person was taken into custody.