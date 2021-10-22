Fight between 2 students at DeKalb high school leads to stabbing: District

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County School District Police are investigating after a student was hurt in a stabbing Friday, officials said.
The district said in a statement that two Clarkston High School students got into a fight on campus, which led to the stabbing.
The student who was hurt ran off campus to a nearby apartment complex; he was being treated by EMS when officers located him. The student was taken to the hospital as well.
The district added that the other person was taken into custody.
"The safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority," the statement said. The stabbing is still under investigation.